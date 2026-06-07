Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,614 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Plexus worth $98,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 44.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plexus by 28.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,460 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Plexus by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,224 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $533,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

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Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $273.01 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $245.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.30. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $292.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Plexus's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $813,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total transaction of $805,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,683.60. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,471 shares of company stock worth $5,565,401. Insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Plexus

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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