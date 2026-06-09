Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Valvoline $VVV

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446,752 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Valvoline worth $71,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 90.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts: Sign Up

Valvoline Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of VVV stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VVV

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland acquired 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,347.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $521,545.44. This trade represents a 23.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,530. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valvoline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valvoline wasn't on the list.

While Valvoline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here