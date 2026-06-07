Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 18,163 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,688 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.16% of Franklin Electric worth $91,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company's stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.67. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.31 and a 52 week high of $111.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $500.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Franklin Electric's payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $412,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $737,609.07. This represents a 35.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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