Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 207,480 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,420 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 207,480 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.61% of CommVault Systems worth $144,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,887,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,675,590 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $711,492,000 after buying an additional 240,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 1,335.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,856 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $231,228,000 after buying an additional 1,139,547 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 909,982 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $114,124,000 after buying an additional 138,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 893,385 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $155,744,000 after buying an additional 337,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.16. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 0.82.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CommVault Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued fresh notices about a pending class action lawsuit against CommVault, with allegations that the company concealed SaaS mix-shift issues that may have distorted ARR growth and contributed to a sharp share-price decline earlier this year. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued fresh notices about a pending class action lawsuit against CommVault, with allegations that the company concealed SaaS mix-shift issues that may have distorted ARR growth and contributed to a sharp share-price decline earlier this year. Negative Sentiment: Additional legal updates from Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins Geller, and others remind shareholders of the July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline, reinforcing overhang from the lawsuit and keeping litigation risk in focus. Article Title

Additional legal updates from Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins Geller, and others remind shareholders of the July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline, reinforcing overhang from the lawsuit and keeping litigation risk in focus. Neutral Sentiment: One market commentary piece revisited CVLT’s valuation after the Q3 2026 miss and the new lawsuits, suggesting investors are reassessing whether the stock’s current valuation adequately reflects the legal and growth-related risks. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $485,911.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,765,092.50. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $837,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,425,673.51. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,811. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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