Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,442 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,114 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Chemed worth $153,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Get Chemed alerts: Sign Up

Chemed Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CHE stock opened at $431.70 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $408.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $365.20 and a 1 year high of $565.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Chemed's payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,993,927.47. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $501.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chemed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chemed wasn't on the list.

While Chemed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here