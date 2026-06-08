Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Polaris Inc. $PII

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,775 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,753 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Polaris worth $83,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company's stock worth $127,554,000 after buying an additional 426,482 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 30.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,101 shares of the company's stock worth $132,600,000 after buying an additional 528,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 24.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,450,670 shares of the company's stock worth $84,328,000 after buying an additional 282,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,231 shares of the company's stock worth $78,145,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Polaris by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,255 shares of the company's stock worth $38,994,000 after buying an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Zacks Research cut Polaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Polaris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Polaris from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on PII

Polaris Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE PII opened at $66.14 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.56. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Polaris's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Polaris's payout ratio is -34.69%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Further Reading

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