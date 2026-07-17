Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,942 McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 3.2%

McDonald's stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.23 and a 200-day moving average of $300.56. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $264.09 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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