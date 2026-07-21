Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC Takes $24.02 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141,568 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $24,018,000. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 8.1% of Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.8%

XOM stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.68.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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