Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 304,706 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 888.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,007 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 304,706 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.1% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's holdings in Netflix were worth $31,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $80.34 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company's fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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