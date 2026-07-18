German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,927 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Trading Down 2.0%

Intel stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a PE ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.72.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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