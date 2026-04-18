GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,773,000. Teradyne comprises 1.2% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned about 0.22% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company's stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 267,080 shares of the company's stock worth $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 51,678 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Trading Up 4.0%

Teradyne stock opened at $380.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.24 and a 1 year high of $381.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.52 and a 200-day moving average of $234.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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