GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 505,192 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,664 shares of the company's stock after selling 505,192 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,679,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bloom Energy to $173.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $5,628,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 140,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,682,995.16. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $1,184,430.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,800,043.90. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BE opened at $207.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $229.55. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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