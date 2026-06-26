GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 858.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after buying an additional 1,576,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2,256.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $755,996,000 after buying an additional 1,385,249 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,587,910,000 after buying an additional 922,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after buying an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $395.41 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Evercore decreased their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $545.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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