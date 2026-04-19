GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,665 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 6,727.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Qualys by 451.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 270 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

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Qualys Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of QLYS opened at $83.17 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.11. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $155.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 29.64%.The firm had revenue of $175.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $139.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $145,706.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,598 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,259.32. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 6,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $873,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,296.94. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,498,671. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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