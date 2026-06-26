GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,729 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,190 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $316.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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