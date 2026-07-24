Gibbs Wealth Management Acquires 15,937 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,430 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $106.86 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $110.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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