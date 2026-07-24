Gibbs Wealth Management Buys 3,573 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Gibbs Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NFSG Corp lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 578.6% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 95 shares of the construction company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Get STRL alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $717.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $786.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.75. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.02 and a 52-week high of $1,005.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sterling Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sterling Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here