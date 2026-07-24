Gibbs Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,516 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gibbs Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $972,798,000 after buying an additional 4,482,934 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,605.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $775,048,000 after buying an additional 3,743,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.25. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $119.44 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CLSA assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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