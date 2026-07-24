Gibbs Wealth Management Has $3.42 Million Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Gibbs Wealth Management increased its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 252.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $331.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore set a $320.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $262.70 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $276.23 and its 200-day moving average is $299.11. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $260.96 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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