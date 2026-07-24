Gibbs Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 326.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,702,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $202,114,000 after buying an additional 140,966 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $278,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $651.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50-day moving average is $636.62 and its 200 day moving average is $714.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $541.00 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.22 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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