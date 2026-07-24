Gibbs Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Gibbs Wealth Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 300.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $606.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $573.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.27 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $491.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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