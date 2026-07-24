Gibbs Wealth Management Takes $9.43 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000. Analog Devices makes up about 1.2% of Gibbs Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $380.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total value of $533,846.16. Following the sale, the director owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,484.43. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,605,435.50. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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