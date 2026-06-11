Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,154 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 104,354 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Gildan Activewear worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,496 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 173,187 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,870,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,190 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company's stock.

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Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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