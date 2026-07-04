Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Holdings Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,393,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,399,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $10,824,500 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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