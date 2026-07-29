Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Position Boosted by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,539,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 1,018,976 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.85% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,468,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Gilead and only modestly reduced its price target to $165 from $166, implying substantial potential upside based on the recent trading level. The endorsement supports sentiment toward Gilead’s valuation and outlook. Benzinga analyst update

Morgan Stanley maintained an rating on Gilead and only modestly reduced its price target to $165 from $166, implying substantial potential upside based on the recent trading level. The endorsement supports sentiment toward Gilead’s valuation and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Gilead’s shares outperformed the market during the latest session, suggesting investors may be responding to the company’s defensive profile, strong profitability and established product portfolio. Its most recent reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue, providing a supportive backdrop. Gilead Sciences outperforms the market

Gilead’s shares outperformed the market during the latest session, suggesting investors may be responding to the company’s defensive profile, strong profitability and established product portfolio. Its most recent reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue, providing a supportive backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Broader biopharmaceutical industry developments, including digital bioprocessing and prediction-market discussions related to drug research, do not appear to create a direct near-term catalyst for Gilead. Bioprocessing Summit 2026

Broader biopharmaceutical industry developments, including digital bioprocessing and prediction-market discussions related to drug research, do not appear to create a direct near-term catalyst for Gilead. Negative Sentiment: Zacks expects Gilead to report a decline in upcoming earnings and says the company lacks the combination of positive earnings revisions and estimates typically associated with a likely earnings beat. This could limit upside or increase volatility ahead of the results. Gilead earnings expectations

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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