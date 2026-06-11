Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 45,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $132,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for a once-weekly HIV regimen using islatravir and lenacapavir, a potential advance that could strengthen Gilead’s already important HIV franchise and support long-term revenue growth. Article Title

Gilead and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for a once-weekly HIV regimen using islatravir and lenacapavir, a potential advance that could strengthen Gilead’s already important HIV franchise and support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary pointed to momentum in Gilead’s HIV portfolio, including strength in Biktarvy and Descovy, as well as improving expectations for Yeztugo and other late-stage pipeline assets. Article Title

Analysts and recent commentary pointed to momentum in Gilead’s HIV portfolio, including strength in Biktarvy and Descovy, as well as improving expectations for Yeztugo and other late-stage pipeline assets. Positive Sentiment: Gilead said topline Phase 3 IDEAL study results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis showed significantly more patients reached key treatment goals, which could broaden the company’s pipeline and add another growth driver. Article Title

Gilead said topline Phase 3 IDEAL study results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis showed significantly more patients reached key treatment goals, which could broaden the company’s pipeline and add another growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead presented at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which likely reinforced management’s pipeline and growth narrative but did not appear to include a major new catalyst. Article Title

Gilead presented at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which likely reinforced management’s pipeline and growth narrative but did not appear to include a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Gilead and Merck also ended a Phase 3 lung cancer study after Trodelvy plus KEYTRUDA failed to deliver a statistically significant improvement, renewing concern around Gilead’s oncology strategy. Article Title

Gilead and Merck also ended a Phase 3 lung cancer study after Trodelvy plus KEYTRUDA failed to deliver a statistically significant improvement, renewing concern around Gilead’s oncology strategy. Negative Sentiment: Biopharma coverage noted that the Trodelvy setback creates risk for one of Gilead’s key cancer programs, even as HIV progress remains the bigger driver for the stock. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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