Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $45,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for a once-weekly HIV regimen using islatravir and lenacapavir, a potential advance that could strengthen Gilead’s already important HIV franchise and support long-term revenue growth. Article Title

Gilead and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for a once-weekly HIV regimen using islatravir and lenacapavir, a potential advance that could strengthen Gilead’s already important HIV franchise and support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary pointed to momentum in Gilead’s HIV portfolio, including strength in Biktarvy and Descovy, as well as improving expectations for Yeztugo and other late-stage pipeline assets. Article Title

Analysts and recent commentary pointed to momentum in Gilead’s HIV portfolio, including strength in Biktarvy and Descovy, as well as improving expectations for Yeztugo and other late-stage pipeline assets. Positive Sentiment: Gilead said topline Phase 3 IDEAL study results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis showed significantly more patients reached key treatment goals, which could broaden the company’s pipeline and add another growth driver. Article Title

Gilead said topline Phase 3 IDEAL study results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis showed significantly more patients reached key treatment goals, which could broaden the company’s pipeline and add another growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead presented at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which likely reinforced management’s pipeline and growth narrative but did not appear to include a major new catalyst. Article Title

Gilead presented at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which likely reinforced management’s pipeline and growth narrative but did not appear to include a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Gilead and Merck also ended a Phase 3 lung cancer study after Trodelvy plus KEYTRUDA failed to deliver a statistically significant improvement, renewing concern around Gilead’s oncology strategy. Article Title

Gilead and Merck also ended a Phase 3 lung cancer study after Trodelvy plus KEYTRUDA failed to deliver a statistically significant improvement, renewing concern around Gilead’s oncology strategy. Negative Sentiment: Biopharma coverage noted that the Trodelvy setback creates risk for one of Gilead’s key cancer programs, even as HIV progress remains the bigger driver for the stock. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $121.48 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

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