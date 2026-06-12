Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $125,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

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Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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