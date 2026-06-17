Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Stock Position Raised by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,393,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,617,152,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,680,505,000 after buying an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,266,384,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

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Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

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Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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