Gilpin Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,197 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Amgen makes up 1.1% of Gilpin Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $17,949,296,000 after purchasing an additional 961,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Amgen by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,414,296,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,665,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,162,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $337.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.83 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $340.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s obesity drug MariTide is drawing attention as a potential growth driver, with analysts noting that its less frequent dosing could help the company compete in the fast-growing GLP-1/obesity market. Article Title

Amgen’s obesity drug is drawing attention as a potential growth driver, with analysts noting that its less frequent dosing could help the company compete in the fast-growing GLP-1/obesity market. Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s broader growth pipeline is being viewed as a potential offset to patent-related pressure, with some commentary suggesting 2026 could be a “springboard” year if newer drugs gain traction. Article Title

Amgen’s broader growth pipeline is being viewed as a potential offset to patent-related pressure, with some commentary suggesting 2026 could be a “springboard” year if newer drugs gain traction. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on Amgen but kept a Buy rating, signaling some caution on valuation while still seeing upside potential. Article Title

Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on Amgen but kept a rating, signaling some caution on valuation while still seeing upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted that Amgen has underperformed some peers and posted a bigger drop than the broader market, reflecting short-term profit-taking and weaker relative momentum. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted that Amgen has underperformed some peers and posted a bigger drop than the broader market, reflecting short-term profit-taking and weaker relative momentum. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage also flagged that Amgen fell more than the market in the latest session, reinforcing concern that investors may be locking in gains after the stock’s strong multi-year run. Article Title

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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