Gilpin Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,564 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620,463 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.4% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE DIS opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

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