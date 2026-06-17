GitLab Inc. $GTLB Shares Sold by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP cut its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP's holdings in GitLab were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,775 shares of the company's stock worth $688,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,881 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 15.9% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,207,729 shares of the company's stock worth $324,924,000 after acquiring an additional 989,122 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 38.9% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,470,305 shares of the company's stock worth $246,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,107 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,703,281 shares of the company's stock worth $212,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 35.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,533,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,297,000 after buying an additional 926,824 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 700,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $16,067,501.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,458.75. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $2,887,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,018,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,203,537.35. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,392,308 shares of company stock worth $31,654,249. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

GitLab Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -173.81 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GitLab from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

Further Reading

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