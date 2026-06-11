GitLab Inc. $GTLB Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the company's stock after selling 112,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in GitLab were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 867.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company's stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $81,379,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. boosted its stake in GitLab by 491.4% in the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,922,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $688,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in GitLab by 15.9% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,207,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,924,000 after acquiring an additional 989,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,887,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,018,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $373,203,537.35. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 700,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $16,067,501.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,458.75. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,392,308 shares of company stock valued at $31,654,249. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.19 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.23 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.64.

View Our Latest Report on GTLB

About GitLab

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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