Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 6,759 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,158 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Giverny Capital Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $54,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average is $139.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.47.

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Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

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