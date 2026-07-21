Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,035 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.9% of Glass Wealth Management Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,534,239,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 855.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291,926 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,671,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $351.99 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $368.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.15 and a 1 year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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