Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Acquires 2,026 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 6,753.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $556.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $556.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $518.55 and a 52-week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $749.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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