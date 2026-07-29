Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 711,364 shares of the company's stock worth $93,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,590,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $102.09 and a one year high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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