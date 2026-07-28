Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Sells 7,740 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC's holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $222.21.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital set a $160.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point set a $135.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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