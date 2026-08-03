Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $15.45 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. SouthState Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ameriprise Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameriprise’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations: adjusted earnings were $11.07 per share versus the $10.81 consensus, while revenue increased 11.6% year over year to $4.90 billion. Analysts expect approximately $45.84 in full-year EPS, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook. Earnings and dividend analysis

Ameriprise’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations: adjusted earnings were $11.07 per share versus the $10.81 consensus, while revenue increased 11.6% year over year to $4.90 billion. Analysts expect approximately $45.84 in full-year EPS, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, or $6.80 annualized, with a payout ratio of about 16.4%. The relatively low payout ratio supports the potential for continued shareholder returns if earnings remain strong. Ameriprise dividend information

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, or $6.80 annualized, with a payout ratio of about 16.4%. The relatively low payout ratio supports the potential for continued shareholder returns if earnings remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains broadly favorable. Ameriprise has an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, and some firms have issued bullish upgrades or price-target increases, including a reported $645 target from Jefferies. Analyst recommendation coverage

Brokerage coverage remains broadly favorable. Ameriprise has an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, and some firms have issued bullish upgrades or price-target increases, including a reported $645 target from Jefferies. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus price target is approximately $555.33, only modestly above recent trading levels. This suggests analysts remain constructive but see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong advance.

The consensus price target is approximately $555.33, only modestly above recent trading levels. This suggests analysts remain constructive but see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong advance. Negative Sentiment: CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,012 shares for approximately $6.05 million, reducing his direct ownership by 66.25%. Insider William Jerryl Williams also sold 16,104 shares across two transactions for about $8.67 million. The sales could pressure investor sentiment, particularly with AMP near its 52-week high, although they do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. SEC insider transaction filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $555.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $547.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.11. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.37 and a twelve month high of $553.46. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 46.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider William Jerryl Williams sold 8,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.35, for a total transaction of $4,428,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,793. This represents a 54.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. This trade represents a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $18,227,419. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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