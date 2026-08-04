Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $9.76 Million Stake in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD - Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,888 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.92% of CONMED worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,439 shares of the company's stock worth $149,588,000 after buying an additional 73,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CONMED by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,250,000 after buying an additional 80,116 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $47,026,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in CONMED by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 867,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,233,000 after buying an additional 163,494 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 760,196 shares of the company's stock worth $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CONMED from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $41.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CONMED

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. CONMED Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.27. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%.The company had revenue of $343.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. CONMED has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.480-4.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that CONMED Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation NYSE: CNMD is a global medical technology company headquartered in Utica, New York. Founded in 1970, CONMED develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of surgical devices and accessories for minimally invasive procedures. The company's product line supports surgeons and healthcare providers in specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and gynecology.

CONMED operates two principal segments: Orthopedics, and Visualization & Energy.

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