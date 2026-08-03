Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 19,061 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,823 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,061 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.21% of HealthEquity worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,926,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in HealthEquity by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,952,452 shares of the company's stock worth $178,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 44,317 shares of the company's stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $100.61 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price objective on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,970. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,615,735. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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