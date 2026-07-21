Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,234 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.9% of Glenview Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $56,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $585.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.46.

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Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.2%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $353.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.10 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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