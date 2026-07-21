Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,477 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $66,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after buying an additional 147,701 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,120,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.60. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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