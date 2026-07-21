Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 157.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 55,185 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $503.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.79 and a 200 day moving average of $332.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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