Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,596 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in McDonald's were worth $34,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,890,438,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 30,979.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,340 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $806,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,986 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 9,867.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $776,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,515 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,104,337 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $948,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.50 on Tuesday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $264.09 and a one year high of $341.75. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $276.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,440. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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