Glenview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Glenview Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $115,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,794,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796,814 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after buying an additional 2,081,800 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,516,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $352.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $353.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here