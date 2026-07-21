Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,001 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Target were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,903,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,571,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,210 shares of the retailer's stock worth $280,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,298 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Target by 6,639.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,912,963 shares of the retailer's stock worth $186,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Target by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,505 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,146 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Target Stock Up 0.0%

Target stock opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Freedom Capital cut Target from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus set a $150.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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