Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 1,937 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $394.28 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $403.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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