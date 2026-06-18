Global Business Travel Group, Inc. $GBTG Stock Holdings Reduced by Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P.

Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593,635 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,593,623 shares during the period. Global Business Travel Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.69% of Global Business Travel Group worth $27,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 1,238.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company's stock.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $9.54.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.55 million. Global Business Travel Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.20 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore downgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Business Travel Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Business Travel Group

In related news, Director James Peter Bush sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,128,123.36. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Bock sold 90,886 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $849,784.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 773,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,236,488.60. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,572,683 shares of company stock valued at $14,704,271. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group NYSE: GBTG, formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

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