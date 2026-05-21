Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 11,707 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,857 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $15,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 3.5%

ORCL stock opened at $187.90 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $540.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business's 50-day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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